Deputy Speaker Condoles Death Of Yousuf Talpur

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Wednesday expressed condolence over the demise of a Member of the National Assembly Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur.

In his condolence message, the Deputy Speaker paid tribute to Talpur, calling him an experienced, visionary, and sagacious politician whose passing is an irreparable loss to national politics, his family, his constituency Umerkot, and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

“Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur’s remarkable contributions to the National Assembly will always be remembered,” said Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, acknowledging his outstanding services to the country and the nation.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and political colleagues, sharing in their grief during this difficult time.

The Deputy Speaker prayed for the departed soul’s highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and for strength and patience for the bereaved family.

