Deputy Speaker Condoles Death Of Yousuf Talpur
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Wednesday expressed condolence over the demise of a Member of the National Assembly Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur.
In his condolence message, the Deputy Speaker paid tribute to Talpur, calling him an experienced, visionary, and sagacious politician whose passing is an irreparable loss to national politics, his family, his constituency Umerkot, and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).
“Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur’s remarkable contributions to the National Assembly will always be remembered,” said Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, acknowledging his outstanding services to the country and the nation.
He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and political colleagues, sharing in their grief during this difficult time.
The Deputy Speaker prayed for the departed soul’s highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and for strength and patience for the bereaved family.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast
Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace
Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January
Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025
Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..
UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad
UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFC delegation returns after successful Oman business tour6 minutes ago
-
Deputy speaker condoles death of Yousuf Talpur6 minutes ago
-
Renowned actor Agha Talish remembered on death anniversary6 minutes ago
-
ARU nabs key ghori gang member in major operation6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan banking sector to go Global: 2-day summit from Feb 246 minutes ago
-
Police in Kot Wasawa police station crackdown on drug dealers,arrested after recovering large quanti ..16 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara assures security for industrialists during his visit of HIE16 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq expresses grief over Nawab Yousuf Talpur’s death16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service responded to 23 road traffic accidents across Chiniot26 minutes ago
-
Tank police arrest drug dealer with 2 kg hashish26 minutes ago
-
Terrorist killed in operation56 minutes ago
-
Citizens get relief on anti encroachment operation56 minutes ago