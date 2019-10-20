UrduPoint.com
Deputy Speaker Condoles Demise Of Asad Qaiser's Uncle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:10 PM

Deputy Speaker condoles demise of Asad Qaiser's Uncle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser's uncle and father of Additional Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Ahmad, Malik Muhammad Nazeef Khan.

In his condolence messages received here, he said it was a great loss for the family members of late Nazeef Khan and the Speaker National Assembly.

"I am with you and the family members of the deceased in this moment of grief," he added.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to Asad Qaiser and the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

