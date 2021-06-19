Deputy Speaker congratulates treasury for presenting balanced, welfare oriented budget

Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mehmood Jan has congratulated government for presenting welfare oriented budget and also appreciated opposition for maintaining dignity of the august house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mehmood Jan has congratulated government for presenting welfare oriented budget and also appreciated opposition for maintaining dignity of the august house.

He said that government had presented a budget that was balanced, pro-poor and welfare oriented.

He said that budget would impact masses in a positive way and provide them with opportunities of development and growth.

He said that parliamentarians attended the budget session with dignity and decorum in a most appreciable way.

He also expressed gratitude to opposition for their behavior during budget and hoped that the mutual understanding would continue in future.