Deputy Speaker Directs CDA For Urgent Family Suites' Construction Of Parliament Lodges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 12:06 AM

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani directed to complete the construction of additional 104 family suites and 500 servant quarters of Parliament Lodges as soon as possible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani directed to complete the construction of additional 104 family suites and 500 servant quarters of Parliament Lodges as soon as possible.

Director Works Capital Development Authority (CDA) Tahir Mahmood on Monday briefed the deputy speaker, at Parliament House Islamabad, regarding the construction work of additional suites and servant quarters at Parliament Lodges.

Expressing dismay over the delay in completion of the project, the NA deputy speaker said that the project was started in 2011 and was to be completed by 2013, as per the schedule.

The deputy speaker directed to take action against those responsible for the delay and complete the project as soon as possible.

Director Works CDA Tahir Mahmood apprised the deputy speaker about the details of pending cases of additional family suites and servant quarters of Parliament Lodges, which he hoped the courts would resolve the matter soon

