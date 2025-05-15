Open Menu

Deputy Speaker, German Envoy Emphasis For Enhancing Bilateral Parliamentary Cooperation

Published May 15, 2025

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan, Alfred Grannas, paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, who also serves as the Convener of the Pakistan–Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG), on Thursday at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan, Alfred Grannas, paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, who also serves as the Convener of the Pakistan–Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG), on Thursday at Parliament House.

The meeting focused on avenues for enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation.

Ghulam Mustafa Shah emphasized the importance of establishing a counterpart Parliamentary Friendship Group in the German Bundestag to facilitate sustained engagement and mutual collaboration, said a press release.

Key areas of discussion included the promotion of climate partnerships, deepening people-to-people exchanges, and expanding cultural and economic ties.

Deputy Speaker also proposed holding the next meeting of the Pakistan–Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group in June 2025, with the participation of the German Ambassador and PFG members, to further consolidate institutional linkages.

Ambassador Alfred Grannas reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and underscored the pivotal role of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing shared objectives.

Deputy Speaker expressed gratitude for Germany’s continued support at international forums, particularly in relation to Pakistan’s GSP+ status. He also acknowledged Germany’s substantial contributions to Pakistan’s development sector, including academic scholarships and support for climate and energy initiatives.

Both sides noted with satisfaction the positive momentum in Pakistan–Germany relations and agreed on the need to translate longstanding goodwill into a more robust political and economic partnership.

They reiterated their resolve to further reinforce parliamentary, cultural, and economic cooperation, as well as people-to-people linkages, to achieve shared goals of sustainable development and climate resilience

