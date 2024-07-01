Open Menu

Deputy Speaker Inaugurates Emergency Services At Sir Sadiq Hospital

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Deputy Speaker inaugurates emergency services at Sir Sadiq Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar has said that according to the promise made by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a Children's Complex and Burn Unit will soon be constructed in Bahawalpur to improve medical facilities in the region further.

The people of Bahawalpur had long demanded the Children Complex and Burn Unit, which the current government will fulfill.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the emergency services at Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital in Bahawalpur.

He mentioned that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar, Bahawalpur was gifted with a 450-bed hospital currently providing public services efficiently.

He stated that with the revival of emergency services at Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital in Bahawalpur, there will be a reduction in the burden of patients on Bahawal Victoria Hospital and an alternative facility will be available.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar also inspected the counters and wards of emergency services at Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital in Bahawalpur and interacted with patients under treatment.

He inquired about medications and medical facilities provided to the patients. Medical Superintendent Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Dr. Muhammad Hamid, AMS Dr. Aamir Riaz, Dr. Shazia Malik, DMS Dr. Shahbaz Hussain, and Dr. Ikhlaq Bashir were present.

MS Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Dr. Muhammad Hamid briefed about the availability of medicines, doctors and other staff at the hospital. Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar stated that the shortage of doctors, nurses, and other staff at the hospital will soon be addressed.

