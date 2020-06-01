UrduPoint.com
Deputy Speaker Inaugurates Sports Festival In Musakhel

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:43 PM

Deputy Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Monday said incumbent provincial government was taking practical measures to enhance sports activities at district level for the interest of youth health

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Monday said incumbent provincial government was taking practical measures to enhance sports activities at district level for the interest of youth health.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the cricket match of Musakhel Sports Festival held in the district in which teams from all over the district are being participated.

The Deputy Speaker said measures were taken to encourage local players in the area in order to show their talent as international games for making bright the country including province name, saying that there have sports activities where hospitals were empty due to functional of sports.

"Football is a traditional sport and our culture is also very popular, especially in urban areas," he said, praising the organizers of the program and the steps taken for the promotion of sports and other sports activities.

Sardar Babar said it was very important and positive sports were also a means to save the society from evils including narcotic menace, saying that where sports fields were inhabited, hospitals were deserted.

He said that he would cooperate with sports administrations and players for promotion of game activities saying while brotherhood and traditional services should be promoted through sports activities in young generation so that youth would come forward to sports to ensure a healthy society in the areas.

The Deputy Speaker said that he would also participate in the final match for encouraging to players.

The Deputy Speaker also saw initial match cricket of Musakhel Sports activities as Chief Guest.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan received by District President Alam Khan and players at the ground.

