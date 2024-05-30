Open Menu

Deputy Speaker Informed About Opportunities For Women In Upper Chitral

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Deputy Speaker informed about opportunities for women in Upper Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Managing Director (MD) Lil Sail Mehroom (LSM) Foundation, Muhammad Amin here Thursday called in Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Suriya Bibi in here chamber and informed him about the working and objectives of the foundation.

He told that women of Upper Chitral areas including Mastoj and Khawar could have new opportunities of growth by getting vocational skills of tailoring, embroidery and beautician courses.

He said that establishment of a training center in these areas would help women to find new avenues of development and growth.

He said that foundation can train women in the training canter, give them stipends and help them to train other women in their native areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Speaker directed foundation to send a team to Upper Yarkhoon where a vocational center would be established. He also directed foundation to collaborate and sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Booni Hospital for treatment of poor patients.

She said that contact lenses and wheelchairs would also be provided to needed patients besides giving them free healthcare services.

