Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Jan To Act As Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:57 PM

Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Jan to act as Speaker

Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Jan would act as Speaker KP Assembly with effect from July 19, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Jan would act as Speaker KP Assembly with effect from July 19, 2019.

In a notification issued here the other day by Provincial Assembly secretariat stated that he would act as Speaker KP assembly till the return of Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, from abroad.

