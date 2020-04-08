UrduPoint.com
Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Jan Hands Over Ventilator To LRH

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Mahmood Jan here Wednesday visited Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and handed over state of the art ventilator to hospital's administration.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is trying its best to give special attention to the corona patients.

The deputy speaker said doctors and paramedics fighting Coronavirus from front was real heroes and the whole nation held their duties in high esteem.

