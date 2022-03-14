Deputy Speaker KP Assembly inaugurates work on new block of MPA Hostel

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly, Mahmood Jan inaugurated construction work on a new block in MPA Hostel on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker KP Assembly, Mahmood Jan inaugurated construction work on a new block in MPA Hostel on Monday.

Besides, Secretary Assembly, Kifayatullah Afridi, Additional Secretary Syed Mohammad Mahir, Additional Director (Finance), Munir Raza, Estate Officer Khalidullah, Executive Engineer Building C&W Abdul Salam and Sub-Divisional Officer Hamayun Marwat, contractor Engineer Farrukh Faheem were also present on the occasion.

Briefing about the construction of the building, the Deputy Speaker was told that the new five-story building will comprise 20-suites with a basement of two halls, kitchen and dining-room.

Similarly, each floor of the building will have four suites of two washrooms, kitchen and store.