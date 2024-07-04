Open Menu

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Visits THQ Hospital At Booni Upper Chitral

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Deputy Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Suriya Bibi visited THQ Hospital Booni Upper Chitral and inspected medical and treatment facilities DHO Upper Chitral, Dr. Farman Wali Shah, along with the staff, welcomed the Deputy Speaker.

During the visit, Deputy Speaker Suriya Bibi inquired about the patients in the hospital and inspected various wards, laboratories, and other facilities. The DHO provided her with a detailed briefing on the hospital’s standards and medical treatments.

The Deputy Speaker instructed the hospital administration to ensure that all possible facilities are provided to the patients.

She said that Upper Chitral was an underdeveloped and remote area, and it was her top priority to provide the best health facilities.

APP/slm

