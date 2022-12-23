Deputy Speaker KP narrowly escaped in firing incident: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mahmood Jan remained unhurt after some unknown miscreants opened fire at him in the Regi Lalama area here Friday.

Police said the attackers escaped after retaliatory firing by the deputy speaker's security staff.

Mahmood Jan narrowly escaped.

The deputy speaker was addressing a function of the livestock department when came under fire.

Police have started an investigation.