Deputy Speaker Mazari says, no unfit vehicle to be allowed to operate, sympathizes with family over death of 8 relatives

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari has expressed concerns over operations of unfit vehicles in transport business and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to a family who lost eight of their relatives last week in Rojhan in a cylinder fire incident while travelling by van they were aboard.

Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari drove to the residence of the family where he offered Fateha and conveyed his condolences last Monday. He said, he was in Lahore when he came to know about the tragic accident through media and had asked Deputy Commissioner to take steps for support to the family and console them.

He said, the DC assured him that no unfit vehicles would be allowed to operate to prevent loss of lives. He said that recommendations have been sent to the government to provide financial assistance to the heirs of the dead.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker later visited THQ hospital Rojhan where he met with the injured passengers, sympathized with them and promised all out support for their treatment and early recovery.

He ordered MS hospital Dr. Ikramullah Khan Leghari to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and also extended financial assistance to the injured and heirs of the deceased persons from his own pocket.