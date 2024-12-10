Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons

The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa on Tuesday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa on Tuesday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa, in pursuance of sub-rule one of Rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, announced that Abdul Qadir Patel, Bilal Azhar Kiani, Syed Waseem Hussain, Ms Shahida Begum and Sher Ali Arbab would conduct the proceedings of Lower House of the Parliament in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker during the ongoing session.