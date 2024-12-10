Open Menu

Deputy Speaker NA Announces Six-member Panel Of Chairpersons

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons

The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa on Tuesday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa on Tuesday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa, in pursuance of sub-rule one of Rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, announced that Abdul Qadir Patel, Bilal Azhar Kiani, Syed Waseem Hussain, Ms Shahida Begum and Sher Ali Arbab would conduct the proceedings of Lower House of the Parliament in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker during the ongoing session.

Related Topics

National Assembly Business Parliament

Recent Stories

Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over succe ..

Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over successful operation in Zhob

1 minute ago
 Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister ..

Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture

1 minute ago
 Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts ..

Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts at PHSA

1 minute ago
 Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thro ..

Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thrombolysis treatment of 206 stro ..

1 minute ago
 Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at ..

Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College

6 minutes ago
 UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with res ..

UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Bas ..

6 minutes ago
ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, l ..

ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized

6 minutes ago
 LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters

LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters

6 minutes ago
 NA session to continue till Dec 20

NA session to continue till Dec 20

6 minutes ago
 Police arrested thief gang member; recovered loote ..

Police arrested thief gang member; recovered looted cash Rs5.5 mln

13 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natu ..

PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natural environment

13 minutes ago
 YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strength ..

YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strengthening in talks with CM Gandapu ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan