Deputy Speaker NA Announces Six-member Panel Of Chairpersons

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 08:12 PM

Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa on Monday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker during the 12th session of the 16 National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa on Monday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker during the 12th session of the 16 National Assembly.

The Deputy Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of Rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, announced that Bilal Azhar Kiani, Abdul Qadir Patel, Syeda Shehla Raza, Syed Waseem Hussain, Ms Shahida Begum and Sher Ali Arbab would conduct the proceedings of Lower House of the Parliament in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker during the ongoing session.

