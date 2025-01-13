Deputy Speaker NA Announces Six-member Panel Of Chairpersons
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 08:12 PM
Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa on Monday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker during the 12th session of the 16 National Assembly
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa on Monday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker during the 12th session of the 16 National Assembly.
The Deputy Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of Rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, announced that Bilal Azhar Kiani, Abdul Qadir Patel, Syeda Shehla Raza, Syed Waseem Hussain, Ms Shahida Begum and Sher Ali Arbab would conduct the proceedings of Lower House of the Parliament in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker during the ongoing session.
Recent Stories
SHRC wants better mental health facilities for death row prisoners
May-9 cases: LHC overrules objections on 7 bail petitions of PTI founder
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
DMCC, Dubai Police to increase public safety through advanced drone network
Closing ceremony of Sports Gala held at SSUET
Besant Hall Cultural Center to honour Hameed Sindhi on Jan 18
President Asif Ali Zardari calls for chalking-out five year plan to further deve ..
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment hosts inaugural Agricultural and Vete ..
Rainfall expected tomorrow
2nd Biannual Report on NFC award implementation laid in NA
Bilawal Bhutto lauds Govt's achievements in reducing child mortality rate in Sin ..
Woman killed, 7 including children injured in highway accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHRC wants better mental health facilities for death row prisoners18 minutes ago
-
May-9 cases: LHC overrules objections on 7 bail petitions of PTI founder18 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme21 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall Cultural Center to honour Hameed Sindhi on Jan 1818 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari calls for chalking-out five year plan to further develop Cadet College Pe ..21 minutes ago
-
2nd Biannual Report on NFC award implementation laid in NA33 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto lauds Govt's achievements in reducing child mortality rate in Sindh33 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 7 including children injured in highway accident33 minutes ago
-
NA passes resolution to express solidarity with victims of Los Angeles fire28 minutes ago
-
Protection of Journalists Bill to be presented in joint session of Parliament: Federal Minister for ..28 minutes ago
-
Govt striving hard for welfare of special children: DC28 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held with narcotics28 minutes ago