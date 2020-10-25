UrduPoint.com
Deputy Speaker NA Eulogies Al-Khidmat Foundation To Help Ailing Humanity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri eulogized Al-Khidmat Foundation which is playing imperative role to help the ailing humanity across the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a function held at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Sunday, The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that Foundation has always been among the first responders to reach for the rescue of humankind.

He said that Al-Khidmat Foundation has been in the forefront to facilitate the downtrodden segments of the society.

He also praised the volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation who worked tremendously to alleviate the situation after the spread of Corona virus and the problems faced by thousands of people across the country.

Lauding the services, he said that Al Khadmit rendered selfless services in earthquakes, floods, epidemic and pandemic of COVID-19 in the country.

Corona virus caused to plunder the money in developed countries but due to respect for humanity and selflessness of Muslims, not a single such incident took place in Pakistan, he maintained.

Al-Khidmat Foundation President Mohammad Abdul Shakoor while addressing on the occasion said, adding that the number of charities in the last six months is more than in the last seven years.

We remained steadfast in the service to humanity for providing relief to the needy.

Among others, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umar, Chairman Health Foundation Pakistan Dr Hafeez-ur-Rehman, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Nasir Mirza, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Women's University Dr. Alia Sohail Khan, President Khidmat Foundation North Punjab Rizwan Ahmed, Deputy Director Public Relations Punjab Bilal Azfar and other officials also were present on the occassion.

