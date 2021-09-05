UrduPoint.com

Deputy Speaker NA Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Blast Near Mastung Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Deputy Speaker NA expresses sorrow over loss of precious lives in blast near Mastung Road

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the blast took place near Mastung Road this morning.

In a message, the Deputy Speaker strongly condemned the blast and directed the concerned officials to provide all possible medical facilities to those injured in the blast.

"Anti-national elements are trying to sabotage the peace of Balochistan, however, they will not succeed in their nefarious aims," Qasim Khan Suri said.

He said that the elements involved in the blast are enemies of humanity and will be dealt with iron fists.

He also directed the law enforcement agencies to arrest the people involved in the blast and punish them severely according to the law.

Expressing heartfelt sympathies to the affected families, the Deputy Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty for elevation of ranks of those martyred in the blast.

"May Allah grant speedy recovery to the injured and patience to the bereaved to bear this irreparable loss", Deputy Speaker said.

Related Topics

Injured National Assembly Balochistan Road Mastung May Sunday All

Recent Stories

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first comp ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first complex scoliosis surgery

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recove ..

UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million ..

Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million mark

1 hour ago
 Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million thr ..

Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million through &#039;Al Sanaa&#039; init ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber leads Emirate’s trade mission to ..

Sharjah Chamber leads Emirate’s trade mission to Russia

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Art launches initiative to support growi ..

Abu Dhabi Art launches initiative to support growing Emirati arts scene

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.