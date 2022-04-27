UrduPoint.com

Deputy Speaker NA For Addressing Gas Issue On Priority Basis

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 06:14 PM

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durani on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to address the gas issue on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durani on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to address the gas issue on priority basis.

In a meeting with Managing Director (MD) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Ali Javaid Hamdani here in Parliament House, the Deputy Speaker said that the provision of uninterrupted gas and electricity to south districts of Peshawar including Tank, Bannu , Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu and Kohat would ameliorate the sufferings of the local residents.

He said that low pressure of gas was severely affecting the industrial sector of these areas. He also pointed out that Bannu was facing gas issue for a long time.

He urged the MD SNGPL and General Manager (GM) Peshawar to devise an immediate policy to resolve the issue being faced by the following areas.

The SNGPL MD and GM Peshawar assured the Deputy Speaker to resolve the gas issues on immediate basis.

