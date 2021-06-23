Deputy Speaker NA inaugurates AirSial Airline services from Islamabad to Quetta

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday inaugurated AirSial Airline services from Islamabad to Quetta here at Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday inaugurated AirSial Airline services from Islamabad to Quetta here at Islamabad Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, he remarked that initiation of private domestic airline service from Islamabad to Quetta would connect Baluchistan to other parts of the country, said a press release.

He also stated that easy access to Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects would capitalize the opportunities of growth and investment in province.

He said that the successful operation of domestic AirSial Airline Services for Six cities especially for Quetta would bring ease and comfortable traveling to people of Baluchistan.

While mentioning the problems faced by people of Baluchistan, he remarked that present government is making all out efforts to resolve the issues faced by people of Baluchistan. He said that the launching of Airsial Airline services would promote tourism and trade opportunities in Baluchistan province besides providing comfortable traveling.

He said that the license of Air Sial Services was renewed in 2018 by present government to promote domestic business and trade.

He also appreciated the role of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry for making Sialkot Airport functional and for starting domestic airline.

He also appreciated Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry for starting Airsial Services from Islamabad to Quetta.

While talking to Media representatives, Deputy Speaker said that islam is a complete code of life and promoting our dressing code is in accordance with religious and cultural values. He said that our Prime Minister Imran Khan visited across the world in National dress to promote our culture.

Chief Executive Officer AirSial Airline expressed his gratitude to Deputy Speaker NA for gracing this event. He informed that Airsial Airline would take three flights a week from Islamabad to Quetta.

He hoped that soon AirSial would extend its strength of Airbuses and would soon expand its operation internationally.