Deputy Speaker NA, Minister call on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani and Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Shah Zain Bugti called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed flood situation in the country and matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the government is using all possible resources to rehabilitate the flood victims and provide them with essential items.

He said, "It is our national duty to help the flood victims in all parts of the country that has been devastated by the floods." The Governor Punjab said relief goods are being sent to the flood victims by public and private universities. He said that medical camps have also been set up by medical universities in the flood affected areas.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said a consortium has been established in universities to deal with climate change, adding that this is the first step towards making an action plan based on the opinion of internationally certified experts in environmental issues in the universities.

He further said the decision of the coalition parties to manage the affairs of country in the most difficult time is praise worthy, adding that taking difficult decisions for the betterment of the country at the cost of politics is the proof of the patriotism of these parties.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani said that the development and prosperity of the nation lies in the strength and stability of the country's institutions, while Federal Minister Shah Zain Bugti said, "We all have to play a role in the development of the country and take the country forward."