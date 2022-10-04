UrduPoint.com

Deputy Speaker NA, Minister Call On Governor Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Deputy Speaker NA, Minister call on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani and Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Shah Zain Bugti called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed flood situation in the country and matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the government is using all possible resources to rehabilitate the flood victims and provide them with essential items.

He said, "It is our national duty to help the flood victims in all parts of the country that has been devastated by the floods." The Governor Punjab said relief goods are being sent to the flood victims by public and private universities. He said that medical camps have also been set up by medical universities in the flood affected areas.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said a consortium has been established in universities to deal with climate change, adding that this is the first step towards making an action plan based on the opinion of internationally certified experts in environmental issues in the universities.

He further said the decision of the coalition parties to manage the affairs of country in the most difficult time is praise worthy, adding that taking difficult decisions for the betterment of the country at the cost of politics is the proof of the patriotism of these parties.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani said that the development and prosperity of the nation lies in the strength and stability of the country's institutions, while Federal Minister Shah Zain Bugti said, "We all have to play a role in the development of the country and take the country forward."

Related Topics

National Assembly Governor Punjab Flood All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

1 hour ago
 UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in S ..

UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in Somalia - Spokesperson

1 hour ago
 UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mis ..

UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mission in DR Congo

1 hour ago
 US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

2 hours ago
 Svante Paabo, Swedish medicine Nobel-winner follow ..

Svante Paabo, Swedish medicine Nobel-winner follows in father's footsteps

2 hours ago
 Democracy indispensable to national development, p ..

Democracy indispensable to national development, progress: Qamar Zaman Kaira

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.