Deputy Speaker NA Qasim Khan Suri meets BA Speaker Quddus Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri met Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at the chamber of provincial Assembly on Wednesday.

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan for Secondary education Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, Balochistan Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Mir Akhtar Hussain Longov and others were present on the occasion.

They discussed political situation of province, Indian Occupied Kashimir's critical condition and development measures of province during meeting. They promised that Pakistan and people of Balochistan would support Kashmiri people at each platform under diplomat policy and measure would be taken to raise voice against Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people and its increasing troops in Kashimir so that international community could take steps against Indian aggression.

They also expressed their solidarity Kashmiri brothers on the occasion of celebration of Independence Day of Country (14th August).

Earlier, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri visited Balochistan Assembly hall and its other sectors where Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo briefed him in detail regarding provincial assembly steps.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo presented shield and traditional carpet to Deputy Speaker National Assembly as gifts.