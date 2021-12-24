Deputy Speaker NA, Rector IIUI discuss promotion of education

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector International Islamic University, Islamabad called on Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri on Friday to discuss promotion of education and recent hall marks of IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector International Islamic University, Islamabad called on Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri on Friday to discuss promotion of education and recent hall marks of IIUI.

Both the speaker and IIU Rector discussed the matters of education particularly to share expertise to up-lift standard of education in Baluchistan.

Mr. Qasim Khan suri lauded IIU's role for producing skilled and harmonious graduates, he also assured his support and cooperation for the university.

Dr. Masoon Yasinzai apprised him of the university's services for the society and also briefed him on university's vision.

He told about the recent improvement of IIUI in international rankings and also informed about the outcomes of the Paigham e Pakistan initiative of the university.

He said that country is facing youth bulge, these are high times to guide youth to be involved in entrepreneurial projects so that they may become job providers instead of being job seekers and IIUI is pursuing this vision to produce the professionals blended with Islamic values and compatible to the needs of market.