UrduPoint.com

Deputy Speaker NA, Rector IIUI Discuss Promotion Of Education

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 06:54 PM

Deputy Speaker NA, Rector IIUI discuss promotion of education

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector International Islamic University, Islamabad called on Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri on Friday to discuss promotion of education and recent hall marks of IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector International Islamic University, Islamabad called on Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri on Friday to discuss promotion of education and recent hall marks of IIUI.

Both the speaker and IIU Rector discussed the matters of education particularly to share expertise to up-lift standard of education in Baluchistan.

Mr. Qasim Khan suri lauded IIU's role for producing skilled and harmonious graduates, he also assured his support and cooperation for the university.

Dr. Masoon Yasinzai apprised him of the university's services for the society and also briefed him on university's vision.

He told about the recent improvement of IIUI in international rankings and also informed about the outcomes of the Paigham e Pakistan initiative of the university.

He said that country is facing youth bulge, these are high times to guide youth to be involved in entrepreneurial projects so that they may become job providers instead of being job seekers and IIUI is pursuing this vision to produce the professionals blended with Islamic values and compatible to the needs of market.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Education Job Guide May Market International Islamic University Share

Recent Stories

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

6 minutes ago
 Google’s doodle honors Moin Akhtar on his 71st b ..

Google’s doodle honors Moin Akhtar on his 71st birth anniversary

17 minutes ago
 Punjab Okays Various Development Schemes in PDWP F ..

Punjab Okays Various Development Schemes in PDWP Forum

30 minutes ago
 Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Pol ..

Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Polo Lounge subsidiary final

33 minutes ago
 Khusro ask industry to increase 30 percent urea su ..

Khusro ask industry to increase 30 percent urea supplies countrywide

28 seconds ago
 foolproof security arrangements finalized to celeb ..

Foolproof security arrangements finalized to celebrate Christmas day

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.