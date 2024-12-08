Open Menu

Deputy Speaker, NA Staff Condole With NA Speaker On Sister's Demise

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Deputy Speaker, NA staff condole with NA speaker on sister's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, along with senior officials and staff of the National Assembly on Sunday expressed heartfelt condolences to Speaker National Assembly on the passing of his sister.

In a message the Deputy Speaker conveyed his profound sorrow, stating, "Hearing the sad news of the Speaker's sister's demise has deeply grieved me. In this time of mourning, I stand with the Speaker and his family in their sorrow."

He offered prayers for the departed soul, saying, "May Allah grant the deceased the highest rank in Jannah and give patience to the Speaker and his family to bear this irreparable loss.

"

Others extending their condolences included National Assembly Secretary General Syed Tahir Hussain, Additional Secretary and Secretary to Speaker Saeed Ahmed Maitla, Special Secretary Syed Shamoon Hashmi, Advisor Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq, Director General Media Zafar Sultan Khan, and other senior officers and staff members of the Assembly.

The officials prayed for the elevation of the deceased's rank in the hereafter and strength and patience for the bereaved family during this difficult time.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing National Assembly May Sunday Family Media Sad

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

21 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

22 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

22 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

23 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

24 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan