Deputy Speaker NA visits Indus River near Mangli

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, visited the Indus River near Mangli along with officials from the Irrigation Department and local administration to assess the water levels in light of the recent flood situation. Speaking to media during the visit, Deputy Speaker expressed satisfaction with the current conditions of water level of River Indus. He said that the water flow stands between 300,000 to 350,000 cusecs, while the river at this point has the capacity to accommodate up to one million cusecs.

In response to a question, Shah informed that the administration and irrigation staff are on high alert, with all necessary arrangements in place to tackle any potential emergency.

He noted that sometimes animals make holes in the embankments while creating dens, which can occasionally raise concerns regarding water seepage. Dy speaker reassured that there is no threat of a water surge from Sukkur at the moment, however, the administration has been directed to remain vigilant at all times. Assistant Commissioner Sakrand, Rameez Raja, and Irrigation Engineer Taimoor Hussain Kheerio were also present during the visit.

