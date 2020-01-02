UrduPoint.com
Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Directs Ministers To Ensure Their Presence In Parliament During Question Hour

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Thursday directed the ministers, state ministers and parliamentary secretaries to ensure their presence in the lower house during "question hour"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Thursday directed the ministers, state ministers and parliamentary secretaries to ensure their presence in the lower house during "question hour".

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had asked the deputy speaker to issue warning to the ministries on their failure to answer questions of members of National Assembly.

Ashraf said the members of the National Assembly ask the questions to get updated information, but when the relevant ministries did not reply, the process lose its worth. "It will be much better if the chair issue ruling and warning to the ministries failing to answer questions," he added.

The deputy speaker said all the government officials were answerable to the Parliament and all ministers, state ministers, parliamentary secretaries and Federal secretaries must ensure their presence in the Parliament during "Question Hour".

Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khan Khattak assured the opposition that presence of ministers would be ensured in the Parliament during the question hour.

He said the federal secretaries must also ensure their presence in the Parliament. "I will ensure presence of ministers in the Parliament and Speaker should also guarantee the presence of ministers".

