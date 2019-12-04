Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri for uniformed, modern syllabus for country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri Wednesday said country needed a uniformed modern syllabus across the board to improve the education system.

Addressing the National Conference on Education organized by the Institute of Social Policy Sciences (I-SAPS) here, Qasim Suri said to build the one unit of society for our future generations it was imperative to design study courses that teach the concepts of unification, religion and patriotism to our students.

He said that Pakistan had a great education system in 60s which was sabotaged by dividing the institutes in public, private and madrassah schools that eventually lead the demolition of one structured education.

"Providing free and quality education to our children is Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision which was also implemented in PTI's last tenure in KP where 800,000 children were brought back to public schools with strict monitoring policy and merit based system", said deputy speaker.

He hoped that Murad Raas, provincial minister of Punjab for school education, will go to every extent to implement the same efforts to implement the uniformed educational policy for the biggest province of the country.

"Educational emergency should be a priority of every provincial government while taking it as a national challenge", he added.

He stressed that achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-4) was possible only through the mutual cooperation on provincial level that should involve all the stakeholders and concerned departments.

"We need to own our future generations if we want our country to prospers in human development which is only possible though education either traditional or technical. We need to invest in human to grow as a civilized society", he added.

Qasim Suri said that country's economic situation was thriving under our new economic policy which was being recognized by international organizations such as Moody's.