BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akrman Durrani on Tuesday vowed to continue the struggle for the development of Bannu.

Addressing a gas supply inauguration ceremony, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) did not pay heed to uplift the underdeveloped areas of the province despite it remaining in power.

He alleged that the opposition members were denied development funds despite the fact it was a set principle that 40 percent of funds were given to the opposition members while 60 percent of funds were given to members of treasury benches.

As a result, Zahid Akram Durrani said the districts from which oppositions belonged lagged behind in terms of development over the last three and a half years tenure of the PTI.

He said that JUI-F had reposed trust in him by assigning him important responsibilities in the National Assembly and today he was completing the unfinished agenda of development which had been initiated by Akaram Khan Durrani, he added.

He said that supply of gas would be provided to the remaining areas of already commissioned localities of phase-I which include Sokari, Amandi, Bazar Ahmad Khan, Hinjal and Fatima Khel at a total cost of Rs21.5 million.

He said it was only the JUI-F party that always worked for the development of the masses.

Speaking on the occasion, the local people expressed gratitude to the National Assembly Deputy Speaker for taking a keen interest in the development of their area.