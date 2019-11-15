UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Speaker Orders Inquiry Against Last 5-years' Plantation Drive In Province

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

Deputy Speaker orders inquiry against last 5-years' plantation drive in province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Musakhel on Friday ordered for conducting transparency inquiry of tree plantation campaign of last five-years in province over unanimously opinion of law makers.

Session of Balochistan Assembly was chaired by Deputy Speaker Babar Khan Musakel where opposition members demanded the house for carrying transparency investigation on last five-year tree plantation campaign and also expressed their serious concerns in this regard.

On which, Speaker instructed to conduct probe against last five-year plantation drive over unanimously opinion of the house.

Speaking at Assembly, Provincial Minister for Finance Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said the house unanimously approved the resolution regarding Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019, saying vacant posts were recruited after a long time in Balochistan according to it.

He said Chief Minister Balochistan had ordered to Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) to conduct inquiry on objections of opposition members.

Provincial Minister of Information Technology (IT) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said incumbent government was taking practical steps to implement reformations in each departments to eliminate corruption.

The session of Balochsitan Assembly was adjourned till November 18 by Deputy Speaker.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Corruption Resolution Balochistan Chief Minister Technology November 2019 Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

26 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

41 minutes ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

38 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

38 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

40 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.