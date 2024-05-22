Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly For Inspects Children's Complex Construction
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar inspected the site for the construction of the Children's Complex near Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital.
Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Medical Superintendent Sir Sadiq Hospital Dr Hamid Khan, Professor of Paeds Unit Dr Amir Malik, Incharge Development Dr Arif Zaidi, AMS Dr Aamir Riaz, and relevant officials were accompanying him.
The deputy speaker stated that development work for the construction of the Children's Complex would begin soon.
Later, deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar along with Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, visited Lala Dera Mangwani Patan.
He said that a model study would be conducted for the construction of a bridge at Mangwani Patan. He said that the bridge would help in connecting people residing on both sides.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..
Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..
Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Planning committee of Karak University holds meeting9 minutes ago
-
Gov decision to block SIMs of non-filler still in effect: IHC9 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves over 0.2 million complaints in past year, sees increase in public trust18 minutes ago
-
Balochistan cabinet to bring comprehensive reforms in education, health sectors18 minutes ago
-
Minister hints at massive anti-encroachment operation in city19 minutes ago
-
Benevolent Fund board release Rs 25.7m on 614 applications19 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation conducted “Open Court”19 minutes ago
-
KSRelief distributes 9,000 shelters, non-food items among Pakistan’s flood-hit families19 minutes ago
-
AJK PM pays tribute to Kashmiri martyred leaders on death anniversary29 minutes ago
-
Third edition of EconFest from May 25th in Islamabad29 minutes ago
-
FESCO imposes Rs.854m fine on 8,251 electricity thieves in 256 days29 minutes ago
-
600-kg dead chicken seized, 2 arrested39 minutes ago