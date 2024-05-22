(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar inspected the site for the construction of the Children's Complex near Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Medical Superintendent Sir Sadiq Hospital Dr Hamid Khan, Professor of Paeds Unit Dr Amir Malik, Incharge Development Dr Arif Zaidi, AMS Dr Aamir Riaz, and relevant officials were accompanying him.

The deputy speaker stated that development work for the construction of the Children's Complex would begin soon.

Later, deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar along with Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, visited Lala Dera Mangwani Patan.

He said that a model study would be conducted for the construction of a bridge at Mangwani Patan. He said that the bridge would help in connecting people residing on both sides.