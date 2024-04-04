Open Menu

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Inaugurates Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly inaugurates plantation drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar inaugurated the tree plantation campaign at Government Sadiq Dane High school Bahawalpur.

He planted a tree as part of the spring tree plantation campaign and prayed for the country's prosperity and stability. The Deputy Speaker reviewed the display of flowers at SD High School Bahawalpur.

Expressing his views on the occasion, he stated that the exhibition of flowers promotes environment-friendly initiatives and that flowers and plants make the environment fragrant and pleasant. He emphasized paying attention to planted trees.

On this occasion, the CEO of Education Bahawalpur Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, Headmaster SD High School Mian Muhammad Sadiq, teachers, and officials from the education department were present.

