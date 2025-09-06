Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Visits Flood-hit Areas In Bahawalpur
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar on Saturday paid a surprise visit to the flood-affected area of Basti Tera Pati, Muhajirwala Bund in Baqirpur.
Accordimg to a spokesperson,he was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Sami Khan, Assistant Commissioner City Khalil Ahmed and Rescue Incharge Dr.Shahbaz Aslam.
During the visit,Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar inspected various flood-hit locations and listened to the grievances of the affected residents.
Taking immediate notice of public complaints,he issued on-the-spot instructions to the concerned departments for prompt action.
The deputy speaker directed officials to ensure maximum relief for flood victims and to utilize all available resources for their rehabilitation.
Appreciating the efforts of Rescue1122 and other departments,Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chanar emphasized that timely assistance must be provided to the victims so they do not face unnecessary hardship.
