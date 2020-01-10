UrduPoint.com
Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Condemns Quetta Blast

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:17 PM

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri condemns Quetta blast

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Friday condemned the Quetta blast and said Balochistan police and the people have rendered immense sacrifices in the war on terror

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Friday condemned the Quetta blast and said Balochistan police and the people have rendered immense sacrifices in the war on terror.

"The blast is a conspiracy to obliterate peace of the country.

The enemies propagating chaos in the province wanted to derail Pakistan. I pray for the immediate recovery of the injured in the blast," he tweeted.

Suri also expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Deputy Superintendent of Police Amanullah and said, "I strongly condemn the blast at the mosque of Ghousabad in Satellite Town Quetta. I am very sad over the martyrdom of another brave officer of Balochistan Police."

