Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri expels PPPP lawmaker from National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday directed to expel a PPPP lawmaker from the House when he protested in front of his dais over not considering his question during the Question Hour.

The starred question of PPPP MNA from Karachi Syed Agha Rafiullah was at the top of the question list and its reply was not received. During the question hour, the Chair skipped this question and moved to the next question. PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah protested over it in front of the Chair's dais following which the Chair warned him for several times to follow rules for the decorum of the House.

Over his continuous protest, the Chair initially directed to expel the protesting lawmaker from the House for the current sitting and later for the current session. He directed the Sergeants-at-arms to expel him from the House. The PPPP female lawmakers gathered around Agha Rafiullah and did not give access to Sergeant-at-arms towards the MNA.

The other opposition lawmakers, who were on the walkout from the House during this episode, returned to the House and the PPPP MNA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf apologized from the Chair on the behalf of MNA Agha Rafiullah.

The Chair reconsidered his decision and directed the PPPP MNA to leave the House for a moment and then return.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan read out the Rules (19, 20, 21) from the Rules of the Procedure and Conduct of National Assembly, 2007 reiterating to follow the directions of the Chair. He said that directions of the Chair should be followed for discipline in the House.

The Rule 19 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly is about preserving order and enforce decisions of the Chair.- Its Sub-Rule (1) says "the Speaker shall preserve order and shall have all powers necessary for the purpose of enforcing his decision".

Sub-Rule (2) says "For the purpose of enforcing the orders of the Speaker there shall be a Sergeant-at-Arms".

The Rule 20 regarding the withdrawal of member says," the Speaker may direct any member whose conduct is, in his opinion, grossly disorderly to withdraw immediately from the Assembly and any member so ordered to withdraw shall do so forthwith and shall absent himself during the remainder of the day's sitting.

The sub-Rule (1, 2,3) of Rule 21 says" the Speaker may, if he deems it necessary, name a member who disregards the authority of the Speaker or abuses these rules by consistently and wilfully obstructing the business of the Assembly. (2) If a member is so named by the Speaker, he shall forthwith put the question that the member (naming him) be suspended from the service of the Assembly for a period not exceeding the remainder of the session: Provided that the Assembly may, at any time, on a motion made, resolve that such suspension be terminated. (3) A member suspended under this rule shall forthwith withdraw from the precincts of the Assembly.

Later, the member returned to the House after a gap of around 25-minute when the House passed a motion under Rule 288 to suspend the Rules. The motion was tabled by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.