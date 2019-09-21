Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan suri to act as speaker national assembly

The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri will act as Speaker with effect from 21stSeptember, 2019 till the return of Speaker Asad Qaiser who has proceeded to Kazakhstan to attend Eurasian Speakers Conference

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri will act as Speaker with effect from 21stSeptember, 2019 till the return of Speaker Asad Qaiser who has proceeded to Kazakhstan to attend Eurasian Speakers Conference.

The Deputy Speaker shall act as Speaker in pursuance of the provisions of clause (3) of Article 53 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Notification in this regard has been issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.