Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri Calls On CM Balochistan Jam Kamal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:34 AM

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri calls on CM Balochistan Jam Kamal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Friday.

The overall situation of the province, ongoing development projects and issues of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

On the occasion, Mir Jam Kamal said provincial government was utilizing all available resources for development of the province.

Provincial ministers and members provincial assembly (MPAs) were also present on the occasion.

