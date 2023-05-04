ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani on Thursday referred the alleged matter of income beyond means of superior judge Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for audit and investigation.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order in National Assembly, Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, brought to the attention of the chair to the issue.

He said that various bar councils also filed reference against the honorable judge in supreme judicial council.

It was very unfortunate that people were pointing fingers on the judges of superior courts.

Federal board of Revenue (FBR) should carry out investigation that what was the resource of income to purchase a plot worth Rs 110 million and construction cost and the Accountant General of Pakistan (AGPR) should conduct special audit into the matter, he said.

He urged the chair to refer the matter to PAC with a direction to report back within 15 days.

Expressing concerns, the minister said such cases negatively impacted the image of the judiciary.

The Deputy Speaker invoked rule 199 and referred the matter to the PAC for investigation and audit.