Deputy Speaker Says Both Treasury And Oppositions Members Are Equal To Him

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:26 PM

Deputy Speaker says both treasury and Oppositions members are equal to him

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Friday said that he is running the proceeding of provincial assembly impartially in accordance with rules and regulations and all members including the treasury and the Opposition are equal to him

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Friday said that he is running the proceeding of provincial assembly impartially in accordance with rules and regulations and all members including the treasury and the Opposition are equal to him.

He shared these views while talking to a delegation of journalists at his chamber. Sardar Babar Khan said his doors are always open for the people of Sherani and Musakhel because he believes in serving the people, saying that people had trusted in him in general election to address and resolve their problems.

About public complaints against some government officials, he said the inefficients officials would be transferred and no pressure would be accepted in this regard.

He also thanked the provincial ministers and the Opposition leader for their contribution in promoting our culture and tradition in this context.

He claimed that it was decided to merge districts Musakhel and Sherani into each other to make the area at par with other areas of the province.

