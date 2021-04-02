UrduPoint.com
Deputy Speaker Seeks Report Of Hindu Journalist's Murder

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday asked Committee of the House on Government Assurances to probe the murder of Ajay Lalvani, a Hindu journalist who was brutally murdered in the province of Sindh

He gave a ruling to a point of order raised by Jai Parkash and sought detail report into the tragic incident while assuring that the culprits involved in this heinous act would be taken to task.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said after the 18th constitutional amendment the law and order was a provincial matter but the Federal government was ready to provide assistance to the Sindh government in this regard.

The minister said the Committee of the National Assembly on Government Assurances could seek report from the Inspector General Sindh on the matter.

Condemning the incident, the minister said that the culprits should be booked as soon as possible.

To another point of order, Qasim Suri informed the House that Minister for Communication Murad Saeed has assured that Chamman-Quetta-Karachi road would be double to facilitate the locals of the area.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker directed all the provincial governments to grant holiday to all minorities employees on eve of their religious days.

