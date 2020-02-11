UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Speaker Sees Off Walker Kasrat Rai On Special Walk For Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 06:56 PM

Deputy Speaker sees off walker Kasrat Rai on special walk for Kashmir

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday seen off renowned walker Kasrat Rai on special walk for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir here from Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday seen off renowned walker Kasrat Rai on special walk for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir here from Parliament House.

Talking to media persons, he said that Kasrat Rai would walk throughout New Zealand to highlight the atrocities being committed against the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He said that India government was committing atrocities and human rights violations against the innocent people of IOK.

He said that India was doing all this to implement the RSS mind set against Indian Muslim and people of Kashmir.

He said, "I would salute people of Kashmir for their resilience against the Indian atrocities".

The Deputy Speaker said that people of Kashmir was always feeling proud to hold flags of Pakistan despite all the atrocities.

He said that Indian government also was not tolerating minorities and people of other religions in India.

He said that Kashmiris were in deep love with Pakistan and one day Kashmir would get freedom from India illegal occupation.

Kasrat Rai is Pakistani two-time holder of the world record for peace walks.

He has devoted his life for the cause of Peace, education, Health and Cultural activities.

He achieved a wide spread fame for the sake of his noble cause.

He has conducted a number of walks with the flag of peace within and beyond the boundaries of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, he thanked the government and Deputy Speaker National Assembly for organizing special event to seen off him.

He said that he would walk throughout New Zealand to highlight the atrocities and human rights violations in IOK. He said that his walk was against the Indian government discriminatory laws and atrocities on the people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Occupied Kashmir World Education Parliament Jammu Muslim Media Event All From Government Love New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan refuses IMF’s demand of increase in pow ..

21 minutes ago

17th edition of PCB Podcast out now

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Pakistan Maritime Security Agenc ..

33 minutes ago

Babar Azam jumps two rankings up among the world' ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai, São Paulo reaffirm commitment to boosting ..

42 minutes ago

AJK buys 150,000 tons of wheat from Pakistan Agric ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.