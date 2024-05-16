Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Calls On Governor KP
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House here on Thursday.
Bishop of Pakistan Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter was also present at the meeting.
Deputy Speaker and Bishop Sarfraz Peter congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming the post of Governor and presented him with a bouquet.
The Governor thanked Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed and Bishop Sarfraz Peter for coming to congratulate him.
Ensuring cooperation and playing a role on a priority basis in solving the problems faced by the minorities in the province, the Governor assured them.
Governor KP appreciated the role of the minority community in the development.
The services of all the minorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially the Christian community, in all sectors including the education sector, are commendable, Faisal Karim Kundi said.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Human traffickers presented in Special Central Immigration Court2 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit8 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 32 kg drugs in five operations11 minutes ago
-
Process to finalize standing committees process to be completed till tomorrow: Dr Fazal Chaudhary11 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in human trafficking11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 192,000 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
25 Injured in road accident in Nawabshah12 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest most wanted criminal12 minutes ago
-
DD Agri visited Saddar and Bajwat areas21 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy,hot weather forecast:22 minutes ago
-
Construction of District Education Authority building will be completed in June:DC22 minutes ago
-
Five injured in coaster-auto rickshaw collision22 minutes ago