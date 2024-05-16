Open Menu

Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Calls On Governor KP

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House here on Thursday.

Bishop of Pakistan Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter was also present at the meeting.

Deputy Speaker and Bishop Sarfraz Peter congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming the post of Governor and presented him with a bouquet.

The Governor thanked Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed and Bishop Sarfraz Peter for coming to congratulate him.

Ensuring cooperation and playing a role on a priority basis in solving the problems faced by the minorities in the province, the Governor assured them.

Governor KP appreciated the role of the minority community in the development.

The services of all the minorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially the Christian community, in all sectors including the education sector, are commendable, Faisal Karim Kundi said.

