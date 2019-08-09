UrduPoint.com
Deputy Speaker Stresses Need For Capacity Building, Guidance Of New MPAs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 11:50 PM

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly, Mahmood Jan has stressed the need for arranging training workshops and guidance in different sectors for newly elected members of the provincial legislature to enable them for playing effective performance and play their role in better manner in the assembly

He expressed these views while addressing a launching ceremony under the auspices of Stable Social Development Organization (SSDO) here on Friday. Beside, MPAs Waqar Ahmad Khan and Asiya Khattak, Secretary Assembly Nasrullah Khattak, Special Secretary to Speaker Attaullah Khan and newly elected MPAs from the merged districts attended the ceremony.

Mahmood Jan, who is also Acting Speaker, said that the strengthening of legislation, the SSDO and KP assembly have jointly launched a project that is highly welcoming and meeting the needs of the current era.

Speaking on the occasion, the Executive Director (ED), SSDO, Syed Kausar Abbas told that for the effectiveness and stability of legislation and capacity building of the members of KP assembly and for provision of assistance in research, they are signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the provincial assembly.

He added that SSDO is providing technical assistance to members of KP assembly in strengthening of legislation, human rights, formulation of action plan for violence and extremism, human smuggling and labour, youth development, protection of children, supremacy of law and environmental and climatic changes and targets for large-scale durable development targets.

Later, Acting Speaker Mahmood Jan and Executive Director, SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas formally signed the memorandum.

