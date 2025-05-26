Deputy Speaker Surayya Bibi appointed as Chairperson KP Public Safety Commission

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Surayya Bibi, has been appointed Chairperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Safety Commission, said a notification on Monday.

The Public Safety Commission plays a crucial role in monitoring police performance, ensuring public safety, and promoting justice.

Surayya Bibi’s appointment is seen as a significant step in strengthening oversight and enhancing accountability within the province’s law enforcement framework.