Deputy Speaker Suspends Proceedings Of House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Deputy Speaker suspends proceedings of house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Friday suspended the House's proceedings due to the absence of ministers during the question hour.

The Deputy Speaker expressed his displeasure over the matter and said that he had written a letter to the Prime Minister, conveying the House’s displeasure regarding the ministers' non-attendance.

“The letter has been delivered to the Prime Minister’s Office, expressing the House's displeasure at the ministers' absence during proceedings. We will not allow the House to function in this manner,” the Deputy Speaker said.

Announcing a short break, he added, “We will take a 10-minute recess. If the ministers do not attend the session, we will adjourn the proceedings of the House.”

