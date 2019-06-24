Deputy Speaker takes notice of unannounced load shedding in Quetta

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Monday took notice of unannounced load shedding in Quetta and directed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Queta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Atta Ullah Bhutta for immediate steps to address the situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Monday took notice of unannounced load shedding in Quetta and directed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Queta Electric Supply Company QESCO ) Atta Ullah Bhutta for immediate steps to address the situation.

He made these observations in a meeting with QESCO Chief in Parliament House, said a press release issued here.

The deputy speaker said the present government believed in public service and ensuring prompt and uninterrupted supply of electricity was on its top priority.

He said due to prolonged load shedding the people of province were facing great hardships.

Suri said frequent breakdowns and fluctuation had become a regular feature in Quetta due to faulty electricity infrastructure and lives of the inhabitant of the city have been badly affected due to electric breakdown and load shedding.

He stressed the need for immediate action against theft of electricity adding that strict action against power thieves should be taken without discrimination. He also asked for recovery of outstanding dues of the electricity.

The QUESCO chief assured the Deputy Speaker that his direction would be complied with. He informed that the problems identified by him would be addressed besides instant decrease in timing of load shedding by three hours in Quetta with immediate effect.