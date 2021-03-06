UrduPoint.com
Deputy Speaker Urges Doctors To Develop Friendly Relations With Patients

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Jan Saturday said that health plays an important role in a healthy society so our frontline doctors should adopt polite attitude to develop friendly relations with their patients.

He expressed these views while addressing a one-day symposium on important pillars of ethics as a joint project of Pakistan Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases Society (PGLDS) Pakhtunkhwa Chapter.

The Deputy Speaker said that along with the reforms in the health sector, we need to change our attitudes and work. Doctors have a huge responsibility to make their attitudes patient-friendly as they have to deal with different kinds of patients, he added.

The special guest appreciated the efforts of Dr Jibran Ayub, President PGLDS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who arranged the symposium and assured the cooperation of the government and stressed on the need to organize such symposiums in future.

The symposium aimed to highlight the core pillars of medical ethics, including confidentiality, professionalism and clinical practice.

Secretary Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Rehman, Additional Secretary Economic Affairs Division Islamabad Zabir Qureshi, Vice Chancellor Gandhara University Prof. Dr. Ejaz Hassan, Prof. Zahir Shah and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mahmood were present on the occasion.

Dr Jibran Ayub shared the UK's own overseas experience on the importance of medical ethics and where our doctors are lacking.

Dr. Azhar Shah, Maimona Abid and Dr. Marina delivered lecturers and shed light on confidentiality, obtained consent and provided guidance in medical education.

Vice Chancellor Gandhara University Prof. Ijaz Hassan and Prof. Dr. Zahir Shah summarized the entire session and provided expert analysis.

At the end, awards were distributed among participants.

