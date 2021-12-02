Deputy Speaker urges students to pay attention to education

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Thursday visited Namal University's Quetta Campus and inspected various departments

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Thursday visited Namal University's Quetta Campus and inspected various departments.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that students should pay attention to their education as in today's world only those nations developed whose young generation gain education.

"If we will not focus on education today, we will stand apart from other developed countries in the world, that is why we should give full attention to education," he said.

He also stressed upon the teachers to perform their duties honestly and diligently as they play an important role in the nation's development.

"We need to focus on educating the students as well as their character building", he said.

Qasim Suri said that Namal University was providing better educational facilities to the students which was a positive sign.

On the occasion, Principal and Regional Director of the University, Col (retd) Nisar Ahmed gave a detailed briefing regarding the university, Later, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri inaugurated Medical Center.

He planted a tree in the premises of the university in connection with the Green Pakistan Tree Planting Campaign.

At the end, Qasim Suri distributed certificates among the students while the principal of Namal University presented a commemorative shield to him.