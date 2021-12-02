UrduPoint.com

Deputy Speaker Urges Students To Pay Attention To Education

Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:41 PM

Deputy Speaker urges students to pay attention to education

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Thursday visited Namal University's Quetta Campus and inspected various departments

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Thursday visited Namal University's Quetta Campus and inspected various departments.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that students should pay attention to their education as in today's world only those nations developed whose young generation gain education.

"If we will not focus on education today, we will stand apart from other developed countries in the world, that is why we should give full attention to education," he said.

He also stressed upon the teachers to perform their duties honestly and diligently as they play an important role in the nation's development.

"We need to focus on educating the students as well as their character building", he said.

Qasim Suri said that Namal University was providing better educational facilities to the students which was a positive sign.

On the occasion, Principal and Regional Director of the University, Col (retd) Nisar Ahmed gave a detailed briefing regarding the university, Later, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri inaugurated Medical Center.

He planted a tree in the premises of the university in connection with the Green Pakistan Tree Planting Campaign.

At the end, Qasim Suri distributed certificates among the students while the principal of Namal University presented a commemorative shield to him.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World Quetta Education Young From

Recent Stories

UN Says Has No Evidence of Any Criminal, Political ..

UN Says Has No Evidence of Any Criminal, Political Motive of Armed Man Near Head ..

32 minutes ago
 US Layoffs Near 30-Year Low as Firms 'Spread Thin' ..

US Layoffs Near 30-Year Low as Firms 'Spread Thin' Amid COVID-19 Variants - Surv ..

32 minutes ago
 Canada Supports Russia's Sustainability Goals in A ..

Canada Supports Russia's Sustainability Goals in Arctic Council - Ambassador

32 minutes ago
 Russian-US Talks on Diplomatic Property May Take P ..

Russian-US Talks on Diplomatic Property May Take Place in 2021 or Early 2022 - L ..

39 minutes ago
 Oil producers to increase output in January despit ..

Oil producers to increase output in January despite Omicron jitters

39 minutes ago
 Norway to Strengthen Cooperation with Russia in Ar ..

Norway to Strengthen Cooperation with Russia in Arctic on Range of Issues - Amba ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.