Deputy Speaker Visits Gilgit-Baltistan Service Tribunal

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Deputy Speaker Sadia Danish visited the Gilgit-Baltistan Service Tribunal on Thursday.

According to APP Correspondent, during her visit, Deputy Speaker met with the Chairman, Mumtaz Ahmed and members Munir Ahmed and Muhammad Ashraf.

Sadia Danish expressed her satisfaction with the tribunal's operations and praised the chairman and members for swiftly establishing the tribunal office after their appointment.

She highlighted their efforts in setting up registry offices in Skardu and Diamar divisions which have improved access to justice in those areas.

Registrar Safar Maluk shared details about the challenges facing the tribunal and Deputy Speaker Danish assured him that she would work to resolve these issues promptly.

She emphasized her commitment to ensuring the tribunal can effectively serve the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and provide justice for all employees in the region.

