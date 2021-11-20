Deputy Speaker Visits Sheikh's Residence To Offer Condolences
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday visited the residence of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to offer condolences on death of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar.
He expressed grief and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.