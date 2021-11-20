UrduPoint.com

Deputy Speaker Visits Sheikh's Residence To Offer Condolences

Deputy Speaker visits Sheikh's residence to offer condolences

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday visited the residence of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to offer condolences on death of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday visited the residence of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to offer condolences on death of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar.

He expressed grief and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

