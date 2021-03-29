UrduPoint.com
Deputy Speaker Welcomes Property Owners' Offering Land For Warsak Road's Expansion

Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Deputy Speaker (DS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Jan Monday welcomed the property owners that were residing alongside Warsak Road in offering their land portion for expansion of Warsak Road up to Pir Bala.

He said this while chairing a high level meeting which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mahmood, Additional Secretary Communication and Works, Deputy Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority, Xeon Highways C&W, SDO Highways, District Attorney Law and other concerned officers.

The Deputy Speaker directed concerned authorities to timely complete construction work on Warsak Road up to Pir Bala Chowk to get rid people of the traffic problems.

The meeting reviewed current situation of the road after shifting electricity poles and transformers and directed concerned quarters to remove encroachments that were illegally erected on both sides of Warsak road.

All the participants of the meeting assured timely completion of work.

